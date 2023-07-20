The squad for the trip to the USA - FC Barcelona

Barça's Tour to the US for 2023 is about to get under way. On Wednesday afternoon local time the blaugranes will begin their journey across the Atlantic to begin their preseason tour with their first game coming on 22 July against Juventus in the Levis Stadium in San Francisco.

After a week of training in Barcelona, the Barça squad are up in the air and on their way to the US! Their flight departed on Wednesday morning ahead of a two-week tour of the country, which includes four games against European clubs.

FC Barcelona and Girona FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Oriol Romeu. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2026, and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.

Oriol Romeu is the latest addition to the FC Barcelona squad. The midfielder is back after leaving his boyhood club 12 years ago. Here's the lowdown in the form of ten things you'll need to know about the new recruit to the blaugrana cause.

Oriol Romeu arrives at Barça from Girona and so returns to the Club where he started his career. The Catalan midfielder played in the various youth categories before reaching the Barça B squad for the 2008/09 season. Following spells with Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart, Southampton and Girona, Romeu returns to Barça for the 2023/24 season.

Bartomeu allegedly used Barça money for personal purposes, per report - SPORT

Josep Maria Bartomeu's name is still very present in the world of Barcelona. Following his resignation as club president in 2020, he has been under investigation for matters relating to his time at the Catalan club, with the latest reports pointing to an alleged diversion of club capital for personal purposes.