Oriol Romeu said to have paid for part of his transfer to Barcelona

Oriol Romeu’s transfer is being reported as just 3.4 million euro, lower than the initially reported 4.5 million fee.

The discrepancy has been said to be down to the player himself giving up certain payments in order to make the deal happen.

Girona wanted 3.4 million plus an additional 1.1 million, which they said was what Romeu had cost the team over the past year.

FC Barcelona were not willing to pay the 4.5 million that was requested, which meant they would have to pay the release clause directly through La Liga’s offices in Madrid.

Ultimately, Romeu and his agent were willing to forgo some money to get Girona to agree to a 3.4 million transfer.

Because it was a transfer paid rather than a release clause activated, Barcelona were also able to pay it over time in installments rather than all at once.