‘He decided to go to Barcelona’ - Deportivo chief confirms Trilli move

Deportivo have confirmed that right-back Trilli is set to head to Barcelona after the Catalans beat off competition from Real Sociedad for his signature.

Trilli will link up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic in the first instance but will know there is a path into the first-team due to the lack of options at Xavi’s disposal.

Deportivo sporting director Fernando Soriano confirmed the move.

“His departure to FC Barcelona is imminent. We are working on the documentation. On Monday the team had to return but he had permission because things were quite advanced. I wish him all the luck in the world on our part,” he said. “I had a very good, very gratifying conversation with him, with his father, with his agent so that they could explain to me what his feelings were. I had the illusion of trying to keep him from going, but it is true that when you come across a club like this it always makes you doubt “He decided to go to Barcelona. So I wish him all the luck in the world, waiting for the documentation to be completed, for Barça to make the payment that it has to make and from there it will be announced publicly.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Trilli will join Mika Faye in making the move to Barcelona this summer. Barca Atletic have also brought in Diego Percan and Gerard Martin so far this summer.