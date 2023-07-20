Juventus open to Federico Chiesa for Franck Kessie swap with Barcelona - report

Barcelona and Juventus may be ready to do some business once more. According to a report from Sport, the two clubs are going to find a way to chat during their United States tours to discuss a move.

Juve have been interested in Franck Kessie for a while and don’t want to pay money for him, which is funny in of itself given the club’s financial situation. As a result, a swap deal wherein Barcelona send Kessie to Italy and Juve send back Federico Chiesa is in the works.

This is a throwback to the Arthur and Miralem Pjanic swap a few years ago that worked out so well for all involved. The hope would be that Chiesa’s physical shape doesn’t do him in and they can make it work.

Barcelona and Juventus are due to face each other in the United States on Sunday. The two clubs will play a friendly at the Levi’s Stadium in California.