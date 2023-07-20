Joao Felix ‘not a priority’ for Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona and Xavi reportedly don’t see Joao Felix as a priority this summer. The Catalan club had been linked with Felix over the last week as a loan option, but the admiration of Barca president Joan Laporta may not be enough to convince Xavi.

Felix has made it clear he wants to move to Barcelona, and is willing to wait all summer for the Catalans, but there’s no guarantee that a move will be made, not least because of the club’s financial issues.

The Portugal international is one of those players, very similar to Ferran Torres but with more flash, that you see glimpses of brilliance and they always end up slightly outside of goal. Perhaps the Torres experience has convinced Xavi to stay away for now.

Either way, according to the report, Xavi wishes to bolster other areas of the pitch rather than the attack as things stand.