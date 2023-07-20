Barcelona Atletic sign Andorra goalkeeper Marc Vidal

Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Marc Vidal has signed on a season-long loan from Andorra.

The stopper signs for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side after passing a medical with the Catalan giants.

And here he is:

Vidal will compete for the No. 1 shirt with Ander Astralaga, who is currently on the team’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Barca have moved to bring in the goalkeeper after seeing Nils Ruiz and Arnau Tenas depart the club this summer.

Tenas left after his contract expired at the end of last season. There had been speculation that Barca would try to keep him but Vidal’s arrival suggests that is not the case.

Vidal is the latest Barca Atletic signing on what’s been a busy week. Diego Percan and Gerard Martin have signed, while Estanis Pedrola and Chadi Riad are both being tipped to leave before the start of the new campaign.