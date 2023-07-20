OFFICIAL: Jordi Alba joins Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have confirmed that former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Xavi’s team.

The move sees the defender reunited once again with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at David Beckham’s club.

Alba and Messi enjoyed a superb relationship on and off the pitch during their time together at Barcelona and will hope to recreate that at the MLS side.

JOR Í pic.twitter.com/SumFvFTiEO — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

This is a move that has been speculated on for a little while now, with the announcement made after Alba and his wife welcomed a third child this week.

The former Barcelona trio could be joined by another familiar face shortly. Reports are claiming that Andres Iniesta could also move to Inter Miami after leaving Vissel Kobe.

Meanwhile, Busquets and Messi are preparing to make their debuts for their new club. The duo are set to appear in a Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday.