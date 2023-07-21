Inigo Martinez moved to Barcelona to step out of his ‘comfort zone’

Inigo Martinez has been talking about his move to Barcelona from Athletic Club and says he wanted to get out of his comfort zone.

The defender headed to Barcelona after beginning his career with Real Sociedad and then moving to Basque neighbours Athletic.

Martinez says he wanted a new challenge in a new part of the country and was thrilled when the call from Barcelona came.

“I have been a long time in my home area, in my comfort zone. In the end there comes a point when you need a change of scene and since I received Barca’s call, I was interested,” he said. “The confidence they showed in me from that first call, helped me take that leap. The truth is that I come here happy, with a real desire to get to know new people, a new city and a different style of life. I am really excited about this new stage for me.”

The defender is expected to make his debut on the club’s pre-season tour. Barcelona landed in the US on Thursday ahead of their first fixture against Juventus on Saturday.