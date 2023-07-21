Ronald Araujo responds to Barcelona captaincy talk

Ronald Araujo has been talking about the captaincy at Barcelona following Sergio Busquets’s exit from the club.

Sergio Roberto is expected to take over the armband, with the players set to vote on the four captains for next season.

Araujo is obviously a potential candidate for the role and says he feels like a leader in the dressing room even if he’s not wearing the armband.

“I am proud of the possibility of becoming a Barcelona captain, but it does not depend on me,” he said. “We have to respect those players who have been here longer. I consider myself a natural leader, regardless of whether I wear the armband or not, and that will continue for the rest of my career. “I feel important and I think that was seen last year. I have to maintain that and help the team. We have to have a better season than last year.”

Araujo also spoke about the arrival of Inigo Martinez and is looking forward to playing alongside the new arrival.

“He’s a great player, we already know that. He hasn’t been able to train with us yet, but he will soon,” he said. “I’m happy to be in another pre-season. We have a nice team. Important players are arriving who are going to add things and we believe that we can go for all the competitions.”

Barcelona play their first game of the pre-season at the weekend when they take on Juventus in the United States.