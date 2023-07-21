FC Barcelona arrives in Los Angeles - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Barça arrived here in the United States on Wednesday afternoon after a 12-hour flight from Barcelona. The City of Angels welcomed the Club's expedition with sunny skies and a temperature of 79ºF/26ºC.

Barça completes first workout in Los Angeles - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — It was just a few minutes past 10:30am PT on Thursday when the FC Barcelona players took to the field. Local time, that is. Considering the nine-hour time difference with Barcelona, the players' bodies were telling them it was more like 7pm.

Ronald Araujo: 'We have a great team and we'll fight for everything' - FC Barcelona

First training session in Los Angeles complete and Barça's number 4, Ronald Araujo answered the travelling media's questions on the pitch of the Memorial Coliseum. “I am happy to be here again for another pre-season”, he began, with conditions hot and the temperature above 30ºC.

Iñigo Martínez: 'I'll give everything for Barça' - FC Barcelona

The new blaugrana centre back is excited about this new challenge in his career and hungry for more silverware

One year since Robert Lewandowski was presented - FC Barcelona

How times flies. It is exactly a year since 19 July 2022, the day Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich to Barça was finally made official, and the day after he was presented as the first Polish player in club history.

Porto set sights on Barcelona's Julian Araujo as Nico negotiations advance - SPORT

Porto have their sights set on Barcelona's discarded players. The 'Dragoes' have advanced negotiations for the loan of Nico Gonzalez, the only player that Xavi Hernandez has left out of the tour of the United States, thinking about his future.

Juventus are ready swap forward Chiesa for Barcelona midfielder Kessie - SPORT

Juventus are still very interested in Frank Kessié. The Italian club plans to meet with Barcelona in the next few hours, coinciding with the friendly match between the two teams in the United States, and they will discuss various ways of securing his signature.

Barça's Raphinha not for sale despite Saudi Arabia and Man City links - SPORT

Raphinha will not leave Barcelona this summer. No Saudi Arabia, no Premier League, no nothing. The Blaugrana have definitively closed the door on the Brazilian winger leaving, convinced that he will be a very important player this coming season.