Xavi decides Barcelona teen is his ‘chosen one’ to succeed Sergio Busquets

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has brought in Oriol Romeu to help cope with the departure of Sergio Busquets but also has his eye on Pau Prim.

The 17-year-old is Xavi’s “chosen one” to be Busquets’s long-term successor and has been monitored by the coach for some time, according to Sport.

Prim was called up for first-team training on several occasions last season and is one of several youngsters included in Barca’s pre-season tour squad.

He also featured in the post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe in Andres Iniesta’s farewell.

The teenager still needs time to develop but it seems that Xavi is hoping he will have a big future at the club.

Prim was one of several teenagers who will be hoping to break into the first team. Lamine Yamal has already made his debut and is expected to have more chances next season.

Xavi is also thought to be a big fan of Fermin Lopez and will keep a close eye on him in pre-season after calling him up to the tour squad.