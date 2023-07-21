 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona to sell Nico Gonzalez for €10m and loan out Julian Araujo

The duo are heading to Porto

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona could finally be about to seal a couple of exits, with Nico Gonzalez and Julian Araujo set to move.

Diario Sport are reporting that Nico will sign for Porto in a deal worth 10 million euros. The midfielder’s transfer will include a buyback option.

Nico will sign a four-year deal with the Portuguese side but could always return if he can impress at his new club. He’s already been told to look for a new club after a chat with Xavi.

The report also claims that Araujo could join him at Porto on loan. There had been talk that Sergino Dest was wanted by Porto, but it seems they prefer Araujo.

Barcelona are keen to loan out the Mexico international for a season to gain some valuable first-team experience.

A move to Las Palmas had been mentioned, but it looks as though he could be heading to Portugal too.

Porto finished as runners-up in the league last season but will play in the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

