Sergio Busquets opens up on MLS life after leaving Barcelona

Sergio Busquets recently found a new home. The Barcelona legend signed with Inter Miami to join the Barca retirement party alongside Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.

In all seriousness, Busquets is going to get to have a great time in the next couple of years. He chatted about his new home and the pressure that will come with it.

“In terms of football, I have only been here a short time. I have only been here three days but it is another culture,” he said. “It is more spectacle in that it does not depend so much on whether you win or lose, but at the end it is the path that takes you there and what you accomplish during that time. “It is very different from the pressure and what they can ask of you in Spain and in Europe in general.” Busquets | Source

Watching Messi, Busquets and Alba together again is going to be a ton of fun. Let’s hope they have a good time.