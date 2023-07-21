Barcelona declare Raphinha not for sale, expect forward to ‘explode’ next season

Barcelona reportedly aren't interested in seeing Raphinha go anywhere this summer. The Brazilian had a turbulent first season at Barca but there were certainly moments of brilliance.

It helps Raphina’s case to stay that they don’t really have that many attacking options. So even if Barcelona wanted to see him head out, to ease their financial problems, they don’t really have any other choices at the moment.

The interested parties are reportedly treble-winners Manchester City and several clubs in Saudi Arabia. The bosses at Barca, including Xavi, have apparently given support to Raphinha and let him know how important he is to their plans now and moving forward.

Sport even go on to say that Barca think Raphinha will “explode” next season and prove exactly why the club were willing to invest so heavily to bring him to the Camp Nou last summer from Leeds United.