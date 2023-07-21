Barcelona confirm captains for 2023-24 season

Barcelona have confirmed the team’s four captains for the new 2023-24 La Liga season.

It’s all change for Xavi’s side with three of last season’s previous skippers, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, having departed the club.

Sergi Roberto takes over the armband as first captain. He’s joined by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, center-back Ronald Araujo and midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The captains are decided by the players, with a vote having taken place during the club’s pre-season tour.

Ter Stegen took over from Pique last season after the defender retired, while De Jong and Araujo are named as captains for the first time. The trio have become key players for the club and all were vital to Barca’s title win last season.

Araujo has spoken recently about being the captaincy issue, saying he doesn’t need to wear an armband to feel like a leader at Barcelona.

Roberto will be the first captain but it remains to be seen how much he’ll actually start next season. The versatile veteran is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI, meaning it could be Ter Stegen who is leading the team out next season.