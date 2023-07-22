Joan Laporta asks Oriol Romeu for a favor on return to Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has welcomed Oriol Romeu back to the club for a second spell during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

The Catalans have unveiled Romeu during their tour, and Laporta says he wants Romeu to show the club’s many youngsters what the club is all about.

Romeu, of course, began his career at Barcelona and rose all the way through the ranks and into the first team before leaving for Chelsea.

“I hope you have a lot of success. I know you come here highly motivated,” said Laporta. “I don’t have to explain what the club is like because you know it perfectly. In addition to showing your character on the pitch, I would ask you to make the youngsters understand what Barca is.”

Laporta also made it clear that Xavi had made it clear he wanted Romeu back at the club.

“From the get-go, Xavi wanted you to join,” he added. “He’s worked very well with the sporting staff to make sure that happened.”

Romeu is expected to make his second debut for Barcelona during the pre-season tour, with Juventus the team’s first opponents.