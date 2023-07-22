Oriol Romeu talks Xavi, Sergio Busquets and what he can bring to Barcelona

Oriol Romeu has been talking about his move to Barcelona after being officially presented as a new player.

The midfielder has joined the club’s pre-season tour and completed his switch from Girona after returning for a second spell at Camp Nou.

Romeu says he was thrilled when Xavi called him to ask if he’d be willing to return.

“Xavi is a reference for me and for anyone who loves football,” he said. “He called me during the holidays and he told me that he wanted me to come. It was a feeling of happiness, that he thinks of you to occupy that position is a privilege.”

The midfielder is being tipped to take over from Sergio Busquets, following the legend’s exit, and is looking forward to the challenge.

“Busquets has marked an era, the best No. 5 we have ever seen,” he added. “Arriving just after him is a beautiful challenge, which excites me. Talking with Xavi was very positive. We have had contact and relationship. I want to restore trust.”

Romeu also spoke about what he can bring to Barcelona as he prepares to make his second debut for the Catalan giants.

“I can contribute as a positional pivot, giving balance,” he said. “My strong point is the physical part, but I also continue to try to grow with the ball and I’m sure I’ll continue to do so with the help of the coach. I feel prepared to face this challenge.”

The midfielder could make his debut against Juventus this weekend as Barca open up their pre-season campaign. The Catalans then go on to play Arsenal in midweek before a Clasico in Texas.