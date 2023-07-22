Barça complete second workout of the day - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — FC Barcelona completed their first day of training in the United States this Thursday evening, with the second of two sessions held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After an intense morning session under the scorching heat, the players had cooler temperatures to work during their late afternoon workout.

FC Barcelona's new captains confirmed - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — FC Barcelona's captains for the 2023/24 season have been made official. This year, the homor will go to Sergi Roberto, Marc ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong, in that order. The captains were determined by a vote held by the players here in Los Angeles.

Oriol Romeu: 'It's one of the most exciting challenges of my career' - FC Barcelona

Returning home is always a big moment and a happy one too. No-one knows that better than Oriol Romeu, FC Barcelona's most recent signing who returns to the Club after a gap of 12 years.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Juventus on the US Tour - FC Barcelona

Barça's summer tour begins this weekend with a friendly against Juventus in Santa Clara. You can catch up with all the details in our Match Center, including live text coverage of the game. And all of our official social networks will also be providing updates on the action.

Juventus are very serious about Kessié: they want a deal with Barça now - SPORT

Franck Kessié's departure from Barcelona is heating up. The player's priority is to stay, but Juventus' insistence could lead to his departure from the Blaugrana in the next few days, provided there is an agreement between the clubs.

Xavi doesn't see Atlético's Joao Felix at Barcelona because he has other priorities - SPORT

After returning from his loan spell at Chelsea, Joao Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid, as his relationship with Diego Simeone is not good. The Portuguese forward has never hidden his desire to join Barça, and this week he publicly expressed it.

Porto close in on deals for Barcelona duo Nico Gonzalez and Julian Araujo - SPORT

Barcelona are close to closing a double deal with Porto that will allow them to bring in some money and save two salaries. The Blaugrana are expected to announce in the next few hours the transfer of Nico to the Portuguese club with an option to buy him back.