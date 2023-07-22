Where will Ilkay Gundogan play for Barcelona under Xavi?

Ilkay Gundogan has been talking about his favored positions after sealing a move to Barcelona from treble-winners Manchester City.

The arrival of the Germany international will boost Xavi’s midfield options, although it’s not clear yet how the coach plans to use Gundogan.

Barcelona’s new arrival has spoken about where he might play and which positions he’s enjoyed the most across the midfield.

“It’s strange because, even in the past, from time to time it has changed. In particular in the last two years the role I have had has been more attacking, getting into the box more, scoring...that’s really fun,” he said. “I remember in particular one season when I played as a holding midfielder, a number ‘6’, all on my own. The last 15, 16, 17 games in the same position and I enjoyed it, it was really great and we won the league by a point ahead of Liverpool. It was an incredible time in a totally different position. “So, I think it is a question of interpretation. I am comfortable playing in an attacking or more defensive role. I think it is more a question of what you do away from your position and where the coach needs you. I am ready to play wherever because in the past I have shown I can play in an attacking or defensive role.” Source | FC Barcelona

We may get a glimpse of Xavi’s plans for the future today when Barca play their first pre-season game against Juventus in the United States.

In the meantime, tell us how you’d like to see Gundogan used in the comments below!