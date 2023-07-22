Barcelona in talks with Real Betis over Chadi Riad transfer

Barcelona’s promising young defender Chadi Riad is reportedly set to sign for Real Betis on loan with a purchase option.

According to multiple reports, Barcelona are finalising a deal for Riad that will see him spend next season at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

It’s claimed Riad’s deal will include a purchase option set at round 7-8 million euros, while Barcelona may insert a buy-back clause too.

Riad made his first-team debut for Barcelona last season in the win over Osasuna but was left out of the tour squad in a bid to resolve his future.

The defender is a highly-rated talent but knows it will be difficult forcing his way into the first team currently due to the options available to Xavi.

Barcelona’s coach has added Inigo Martinez to the mix this summer, the defender joining Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde as his central defensive options.