Samuel Umtiti signs for Lille after Barcelona exit

Samuel Umtiti has returned to Ligue 1 and signed for Lille following his exit from Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona agreed to terminate the defender’s deal early after he returned from a successful loan spell in Italy with Lecce.

Umtiti has now headed back to France and joined Lille, who finished fifth in the French top flight last season.

Samuel Umtiti joins LOSC! The 29-year-old French international has signed for the next 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/cYgpzOcWvM — LOSC (@LOSC_EN) July 22, 2023

Umtiti has revealed his delight at signing for his new club and explained why he wanted to move to Lille.

“I am very happy to join this group and this club. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I’m very happy that it happened,” he told the club’s official website. “I really liked the ambitious speech of the president and the people of the club. I share these values ​​of ambition, hard work and fighting spirit. “I grew up with this culture of winning and I want to bring my little extra and this winning mentality to the team.”

Good luck at Lille, Samuel Umtiti!