Barcelona face competition for Chelsea wonderkid Tudor Mendel-Idowu

The youngster is available on a free

By Gill Clark
Liverpool U18 v Chelsea U18 - FA Youth Cup Photo by Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Barcelona are facing competition in the chase for Chelsea wonderkid Tudor Mendel-Idowu who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Deco has made a move for the Chelsea youngster, with previous reports claiming Barcelona were planning to sign him on a deal until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano now claims that Barcelona could lose out on Mendel-Idowu as Anderlecht have joined the race for the talented teenger.

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the forward but a deal has not yet been done.

It’s not clear yet what will happen next or where Mendel-Idowu would prefer to play his football next season. However, it does seem that the 18-year-old will have his pick of clubs this summer.

