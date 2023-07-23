Barcelona face competition for Chelsea wonderkid Tudor Mendel-Idowu

Barcelona are facing competition in the chase for Chelsea wonderkid Tudor Mendel-Idowu who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Deco has made a move for the Chelsea youngster, with previous reports claiming Barcelona were planning to sign him on a deal until 2026.

Fabrizio Romano now claims that Barcelona could lose out on Mendel-Idowu as Anderlecht have joined the race for the talented teenger.

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the forward but a deal has not yet been done.

Excl: Anderlecht are now trying to hijack Barcelona move to sign former Chelsea talent Tudor Mendel #transfers



Barça verbally agreed personal terms with Mendel to sign him as free agent for U21 team but Anderlecht making last minute attempt. pic.twitter.com/e7D6MuWwNi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023

It’s not clear yet what will happen next or where Mendel-Idowu would prefer to play his football next season. However, it does seem that the 18-year-old will have his pick of clubs this summer.