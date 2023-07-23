Barça vs Juventus canceled - FC Barcelona

Saturday’s game, scheduled for 7:30pm local time (4.30am Sunday CEST), will not be played due to a viral gastroenteritis among a significant part of the Barça squad

Joan Laporta: 'It’s a tough blow, I hope the players recover soon' - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona president discusses the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Juventus in Santa Clara

All the FC Barcelona captains - FC Barcelona

On Friday we discovered that Sergi Roberto is to become Barça's captain after the departure of Sergio Busquets. The midfielder had been captain for the last two seasons but now the blaugrana number '20' adds his name to a long and impressive list that begins with Joan Gamper himself.

Exclusive Interview | Ilkay Gündoğan - FC Barcelona

Barça's new signing Ilkay Gündoğan is known for his skills on the pitch but the German international is equally at home fielding questions and discussing a multitude of topics.

Pedri: 'Gündoğan is a sight to be seen' - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Only five days have they shared the dressing room and training pitch, yet it has been more than enough for Pedri to see the brilliance of Ilkay Gündoğan.

Former Barcelona players Aubameyang & Umtiti find refuge in France - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Samuel Umtiti experienced two very different 2022/23 seasons. Practically opposite. On the one hand, the Gabon striker failed to show his best in the Chelsea shirt; on the other, the French centre-back felt like a footballer again at Lecce. The paths of the two former Barcelona players, however, are close to meeting. Barring an unexpected twist of fate, both will be playing in France's Ligue 1 next season.

The price Barça want for Kessie as they prepare to meet suitors Juve - SPORT

Barcelona are clear that one of the departures that must take place this summer is that of Franck Kessie. The Ivorian does not fit into Xavi's plans, who has so far strengthened in midfield with Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeu. Kessie arrived as a free agent last season and his transfer would be a breath of fresh air for the club's coffers.