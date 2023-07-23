Barcelona offer update on Arsenal friendly after cancelling Juventus match

Barcelona have offered an update on Wednesday’s friendly against Arsenal after being forced to cancel a friendly against Juventus due to illness.

The Catalans pulled out of Saturday’s game as “a significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis.”

However, the club have now issued an update and are confident they will be able to take to the pitch against Arsenal.

“FC Barcelona would like to encourage its fans to attend and enjoy the game we are going to play this Wednesday against Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” read a club statement. “Both teams are in close contact and we both have the utmost confidence that our game will go on as planned.”

Barcelona have reportedly lost around €2 million after cancelling the Juventus game and will certainly hope to be able to play the Gunners.

Arsenal have already played three times in pre-season. The Gunners drew with Nurnberg, beat an MLS All Stars team 5-0 and then slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.