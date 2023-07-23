Pablo Torre speaks out on his decision to join Girona from Barcelona

Pablo Torres has spoken out about his move to Girona after agreeing a season-long loan from Barcelona.

The midfielder will be hoping to feature regularly for Michel’s side, after spending most of last season on the bench, and says he was attracted to Girona’s style of play.

“The manager called me and said he wanted me,” he said. “The idea of ​​Girona’s game appeals to me and I think it’s very fun. We can do cool things here. “Girona is the best team where I can be to show my best version. I really want to do it.”

"El míster em va trucar i em va dir que em volia. La idea de joc del Girona m'atrau i em sembla molt divertida. Podem fer coses xules aquí."



"El Girona és el millor equip on puc estar per mostrar la meva millor versió. Tinc moltes ganes de fer-ho." pic.twitter.com/vxuN682QGI — Girona FC (@GironaFC) July 23, 2023

Torre has already made his Girona debut in a pre-season friendly. The midfielder played in a 2-2 draw against Andorra and says he’s getting used to life at his new club.

“I’ve been surprised since I came here. The quality of the people and the relationship between the veterans and the youngsters is very good,” he added. “I’m getting to know them all and they’ve given me a very good welcome, although I’m more with the youngsters because I knew them a little more.”

Barcelona will be hoping Torre can impress on loan and then return home next season to challenge for a spot in the starting XI.