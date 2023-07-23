Trilli joins Barcelona Atletic from Deportivo

Barcelona have confirmed that Trilli has signed for Rafa Marquez’s side from Deportivo La Coruna.

The Catalan giants have beaten off competition from Real Sociedad to land the highly-rated right-back, who will begin life at Camp Nou with Barcelona Atletic.

❗️ ́



El FC Barcelona y el Deportivo de La Coruña han llegado a un acuerdo para el traspaso de , que firmará un contrato hasta el 30 de junio del 2025



¡Bienvenido!



Más detalles: https://t.co/4iYooWwdGR#ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5brQ3qCMZg — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) July 23, 2023

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruña have reached an agreement on the sale of Álvaro Pérez, better known as Trilli. The 20-year-old defender will be signing for Barça Atlètic on a two-year contract through to 30 June 2025. “The player has passed his medical checks and had a look around his new home and on Monday will be training for the first time under coach Rafa Márquez.”

Trill has spoken briefly about the move and what he can bring to his new club.

“I consider myself a fast, powerful player who associates well with the team,” he said about his move to Barcelona. “I hope to grow as a footballer and personally.”

It will be interested to see how Trilli develops at Barca Atletic, particularly with the right-back slot in the first team up for grabs currently.