Barcelona’s Chadi Riad arrives in Seville to complete Real Betis move

The deal is almost done

By Gill Clark
Barcelona Athletic v CE Sabadell - Primera Federacion Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona defender Chadi Riad has arrived in Seville to complete his move to Real Betis.

The youngster was spotted in the city on Sunday, along with Marc Bartra who will also sign for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Riad is expected to sign on a season-long loan, and it’s thought the deal may include a purchase option which will allow Betis to make the deal permanent.

It has also been reported that Barcelona could extend Riad’s contract before his departure is made official. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of next season.

Xavi has reportedly told Riad, and Estanis Pedrola, that he wanted both to go out on loan this season in a bid to gain some top-flight experience.

Riad is a highly-rated young talent but will know he’d have struggled for any meaningful first-team minutes at Barca in the new campaign given the defensive options available to Xavi.

