Sergio Busquets gives his verdict on Oriol Romeu’s Barcelona move

Sergio Busquets has shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s decision to bring in Oriol Romeu following the captain’s departure.

Romeu has signed from Girona on a three-year deal and is expected to take over from Busquets next season.

Busquets has been asked about the transfer in an interview with Catalunya Radio and says Romeu deserved the move.

“I think that if he’s at Barça it’s because he’s earned it,” he said. “He’s had a very good season at Girona, he’s a player who knows the club, the coach, his teammates and I wish him the best.”

The former Barcelona captain also spoke about linking up with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami and says it was not planned in advance for all three players to reunite.

“We’re friends and we talked. Especially Leo and I knew that we were finishing our contracts and that it was a possibility,” he added. “And Jordi was a last-minute surprise because he reached an agreement with Barça and it was totally different. Leo may have intended to continue one more year in Europe, maybe at Barça, but I was quite determined to leave. It was nothing premeditated, we agreed.”

Busquets has already made his debut for Inter Miami, while Romeu could feature for Barca for the first time since returning to the club against Arsenal in midweek.