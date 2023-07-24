Barcelona offer positive fitness update after cancelling Juventus friendly

Barcelona have offered a positive fitness update on the squad after being forced to cancel Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Juventus on their US tour.

The game was called off as Barcelona players were suffering from viral gastroenteritis, although the Catalans have since said they are confident their next match against Arsenal will go ahead.

Barcelona have now shared an update on the situation and said those players affected are recovering well and on the comeback trail.

“The FC Barcelona first team players affected by a viral gastroenteritis, which forced the cancellation of the match against Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, are recovering well. In the last few hours, no new cases have been detected. “There are two training sessions scheduled for this Monday, when the majority of the affected players are expected to work out. The squad will then have another session before the match against Arsenal.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona are due to play Arsenal on Wednesday in California and will then play a Clasico against Real Madrid on Saturday in Texas.