Players progressing favorably - FC Barcelona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — The FC Barcelona first team players affected by a viral gastroenteritis, which forced the cancellation of the match against Juventus at Levi's Stadium, are recovering well. In the last few hours, no new cases have been detected.

FC Barcelona statement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona would like to encourage its fans to attend and enjoy the game we are going to play this Wednesday against Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Both teams are in close contact and we both have the utmost confidence that our game will go on as planned.

Anderlecht attempt to 'torpedo' Tudor Mendel-Idowu's move to Barcelona - SPORT

After being left without Arda Güler at the last minute due to the arrival of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona could once again lose at the last minute a young talent they had practically tied down. According to Fabrizio Romano, Anderlecht are very interested in Tudor Mendel-Idowu, an 18-year-old English forward with whom the Catalan club's management reached an agreement in principle a few days ago.

Barcelona are rubbing their hands together at possible Juan Miranda sale - SPORT

FC Barcelona transferred Juan Miranda to Real Betis two seasons ago, allowing him to leave for free. They did, however, keep one card. The Blaugrana set a clause to keep 40 percent of the income in case of a sale of the player. A scenario that could happen this summer.

Barça's Dembele rejects offer from Saudi side Al-Nassr worth over €200 million - SPORT

FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé has turned down a big offer from Saudi Arabia. According to reports from 'Footmercato', Al-Nassr have tried to lure the French international with an annual contract worth 40 million euros over the next five seasons. That is 200 million euros in total.

Man City offer Bernardo Silva bumper deal amid Barça, PSG, Saudi interest - SPORT

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola does not want to lose Bernardo Silva for any reason, a fundamental part of his scheme. What the player wants is another matter. The Portuguese international dreams of playing for Barcelona, but that dream is unlikely due to the financial situation at the Catalan club.