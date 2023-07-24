Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque steals the show again for Athletico Paranaense

Barcelona-bound Vitor Roque impressed again for Athletico Paranaense in a 2-0 win over Vasco at the weekend.

The youngster did not manage to get on the scoresheet this time around but did bag an assist and win a penalty in the victory for his side.

Vitor also showed off his incredible pace, which caused plenty of problems for the hosts, and ensured he came in for some hefty challenges.

Vitor Roque é muita qualidade... Que giro! Só com falta pra segurar... pic.twitter.com/GHKpcOa6X5 — ge (@geglobo) July 23, 2023

The teenager’s superb pass teed up Christian for the opening goal, before he won a penalty after some silky footwork in the area.

Vitor clearly wanted to take the spot-kick, and was annoyed when he wasn’t allowed, with Vitor Bueno the team’s designated taker and making no mistake from the spot.

Athletico amplia diante do Vasco em gol de pênalti batido por Vitor Bueno. Vitor Roque, que sofreu o pênalti, ficou chateado porque queria bater, mas não rolou... pic.twitter.com/mxBxWKSChg — ge (@geglobo) July 23, 2023

It’s another effective and impressive showing from Vitor ahead of his move to Barcelona which is due to take place in summer 2024.

| 18yo Vitor Roque in last 17 matches in which he played 45+ Minutes.



⚽ vs Flamengo.

❌ vs Internacional.

️ vs Coritiba.

⚽ ️ vs Botafogo.

⚽ vs Grêmio.

❌ vs Botafogo.

️ vs Botafogo.

❌ vs Libertad.

⚽ vs America MG.

⚽ vs Sao Paulo.

⚽ vs Corinthians.

⚽⚽ vs Alianza… pic.twitter.com/Qx1sCNtYAi — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) July 24, 2023

Barcelona will hope the Brazilian starlet can continue to impress before he heads to Camp Nou next season to link up with Xavi’s side.