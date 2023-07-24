‘We’ll be ready’ - Ilkay Gundogan sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Arsenal friendly

Ilkay Gundogan has sent out a reassuring message to Barcelona fans ahead of the team’s scheduled friendly against Arsenal in midweek.

The Catalans were forced to cancel their first game of the US tour against Juventus, due to illness, but Gundogan says the players are looking forward to taking on the Gunners.

“Hey Culers. We are here, we are in Los Angeles. We are very excited to play against Arsenal,” he said. “We’ll be ready and hope for your support.”

Barcelona have also posted a positive update on the health of the squad. Xavi’s side confirmed the players were feeling better and there had been no more cases of illness reported in the squad.

The Catalans are due to take on Arsenal and then face a game against Real Madrid. After missing out on the match against Juve, Xavi and his players will now be playing catch-up a little as they fine-tune their preparations for the new season.