Juventus making progress to sign Franck Kessie - report

Conversations between FC Barcelona and Juventus over Franck Kessie are ongoing as both clubs are doing their US tour.

The two clubs were supposed to meet over the weekend for a match that was ultimately cancelled as Barcelona players were sidelined with illness.

Italian sources are saying that Juve are looking for a loan with an option to buy to strengthen their midfield, and Barcelona are not opposed to the idea.

This option would actually become mandatory if Juve were to finish first or second in Serie A, and that would trigger a purchase clause worth at least 15 million euro. Of course, nothing is assured as Serie A remains highly competitive.

Barcelona prefer that the option becomes obligatory if Juventus qualify for Europe in the upcoming season, something that should be a much safer bet.

Atlético de Madrid are also interested but it’s understood Juve are pushing harder as they need to sort out their midfield quickly.

From the player’s part, he’s in no big hurry. He’s not totally against leaving, but he feels comfortable in Barcelona. The arrivals of İlkay Gündoğan and Oriol Romeu have made the midfield more congested, but Kessie still has a contract for 3 more years and is comfortable at his current club.