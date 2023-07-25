Arnau Tenas tipped to join PSG after leaving Barcelona

Arnau Tenas looks to be heading to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona following the expiration of his contract.

The back-up goalkeeper is wanted at Parc des Princes by new manager Luis Enrique, according to Relevo.

Tenas actually shares an agent with Lucho, in Ivan de la Pena, which should make any move for the goalkeeper a little easier.

PSG are thought to be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer to play back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Keylor Navas is expected to move on after going out on loan last season, while Sergio Rico is recovering after suffering a serious head injury during the summer.

Luis Enrique knows all about Tenas and is said to be particularly impressed with his ability with the ball at his feet.

Tenas spoke about his future while on international duty with Spain, making it clear he would make a decision on his next move once the tournament was over.