Fans will be allowed to watch Barcelona’s La Liga opener after Getafe ban overturned

Fans will be allowed to watch Getafe take on Barcelona on the opening weekend of the new La Liga season after a stadium ban was overturned.

The match was due to be played behind-closed-doors because of an incident involving Getafe fans dating all the way back to 2019.

However, the Supreme Court has now overturned the ban, meaning fans will be allowed in to watch the game.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“The High Court agrees to annul Judgment No. 881/2023, of June 29, and orders the reinstatement of the proceedings so that it can oppose in due time and form, continuing the procedure through its procedural channels. “For this reason and until a new Judgment that puts an end to the procedure in one sense or another is handed down, it will be possible to attend the celebration of the matches that are played in the Coliseum. “Consequently, season ticket holders will be able to attend the first match of the National League Championship against FC Barcelona and tickets can be purchased starting next Monday, July 31, 2023.”

The news will be a boost for both sides ahead of their season opener. Barcelona are due to visit Getafe August 13 as they begin the defense of their La Liga title.