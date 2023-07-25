Barcelona come up with new exit plan for Ferran Torres

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a new plan to try and offload Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window.

The Catalans still need to sell players before the start of the new season but are finding it difficult to find buyers for unwanted stars.

Torres is the most likely attacker to leave this summer and Barcelona want him to go either on a two-year loan or a straight sale for at least 40 million euros, according to Sport.

Finding a club willing to pay that amount for Torres seems unlikely which means a long-term loan might be the best option.

The report claims the prospect of a two-year loan has attracted interest from clubs in Spain and Italy.

Atletico and Villarreal are both mentioned, although it’s thought the Yellow Submarine won’t be able to afford Torres’s wages.

Sport also claim that if Torres does not leave it’s likely to mean Barcelona will have to try and find a way out for Ez Abde instead.

Xavi apparently plans to use four midfielders again next season, meaning the winger will struggle for game time if he stays on.