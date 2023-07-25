Balde says he is ‘very close’ to sealing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde was one of the brightest spots on the team this past season. He had always had the talent but opportunity and talent never crossed paths for him till this year under Xavi.

Now, he’s under a deal that doesn’t reflect what sort of player he is. Barcelona and his representatives have been going back and forth for awhile now, hopefully getting a long-term deal done sooner rather than later.

Balde confirmed that talks are progressing this week.

“There have been talks and we are very close. It is a matter that I leave in the hands of my agent and the club. I hope it will be solved soon. Now I’m focused on the tour and coming back from my injury.” Balde | Source

Let’s hope Barcelona and Balde can now get his new contract signed, sealed and delivered as soon as possible.