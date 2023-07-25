Gündogan says he joined Barcelona to win the treble

Ilkay Gündogan is no stranger to winning big things. The former Dortmund and Manchester City midfielder is well accustomed to winning big titles on the biggest stages. Having come off a treble win with Manchester City this past season, Ilkay decided to make a move to Barcelona in the offseason.

Now that he’s here, he doesn’t expect to stop those big goals and title-winning campaigns. No, the German expects to win it all.

“I’m here to win, to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. I had a great season with City, but I want to keep winning again and again. So I came to enjoy the football here, but also to win. Above all to win.” Gündogan | Source

He also chatted about why he moved from treble winning City to Barcelona.

“First of all, because it’s Barça. You can’t say no to Barça. Ever since I was a little boy I have dreamed of playing for this team and defending this badge. And it’s a great honour to be here. Besides, I saw the potential of the squad, what has been created since last season, what the coach started and I see that it can only get better, better and better. “I am very motivated and I have come here to prove to myself that I am still up to it despite being 32 years old, it is a new league and the challenge is not going to be easy, but I like difficult challenges. They make me a better version of myself. So I’m ready to challenge myself and give everything in this new chapter.” Gündogan | Source

Gundogan could make his debut this week when Barca take on Arsenal and Real Madrid in pre-season friendlies.