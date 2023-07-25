Agreement between Barcelona and Juventus over Franck Kessie transfer - report

FC Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of Franck Kessie, although the player himself has to approve the deal before it can go through.

As per Italian sources, it would be a loan with a purchase clause rated between 10 and 15 million euro.

The deal is not fully finished as the exact nature of the clause is still being debated. Some rumors say it’s a clause that becomes mandatory only if Juventus finish at a minimum league position. Clearly, the Italians would rather it be a high position so they can retain all options open, but Barcelona prefer it being a lower position because they want the sale to be assured.

The technical director of Juventus, Cristiano Giuntoli, has sought to convince Kessie of the move. It’s understood he will be at Barcelona’s friendly with Arsenal to try to meet the Ivorian midfielder personally.

Barcelona would be happy to make a gain on a player they acquired just one year ago, who is not expected to start, especially after they made midfield signings this summer.

Juventus are keen on a player to bolster their own midfield and the price would be fairly inexpensive. In addition, Kessie has already shown he can play in Serie A. He arrived from a successful stint at AC Milan only last year.

Whether he will leave after just one year with Barcelona remains to be seen. Rumors say he is not in any rush to exit, but he could be open to it.