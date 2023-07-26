Pedri and Alejandro Balde impressed by Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez is one of a host of youngsters in the Barcelona squad for the team’s pre-season tour of the United States.

The 20-year-old has reportedly caught Xavi’s eye, with the manager keen to check on his progress ahead of the new campaign.

Lopez looks to be doing a good job, too. The youngster has drawn praise from both Pedri and Alejandro Balde during the trip to the United States.

“A player I like a lot is Fermín, I’ve never had the pleasure of playing with him and I see that he has a lot of energy and above all a lot of quality,” said Pedri in a recent interview.

Balde has also piled some praise on Lopez, with the defender knowing all about Lopez from their time together at La Masia.

“I played with Fermin Lopez for seven years in the academy. He has great quality and alot of talent,” he explained.

All of which sounds highly promising for Lopez. The winger is back after a loan spell with Linares and may well get some first-team opportunities next season.