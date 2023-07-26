 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rafa Yuste gets frustrated with Ousmane Dembele’s contract renewal at Barcelona

‘It seems like a never ending story’

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club and seems a tad frustrated with the France international.

Dembele is out of contract in 2024 and Barcelona would like him to sign a contract renewal this summer.

However, a deal has yet to be agreed and Barcelona face the prospect of Dembele heading into the final year of his contract without a renewal in place.

Yuste didn’t seem too suprised by the delay but is hopeful a deal can be agreed.

“It seems like a never ending story. The same thing has happened to us every year,” he said.

“Xavi likes Dembélé very much and it is a process that is slower than others. I hope we end up in a good understanding on both sides.”

Source | Sport

Dembele has made it clear he’s happy at Barcelona and wants to continue, but it seems we may have to wait until a new contract is confirmed.

