Rafa Yuste gets frustrated with Ousmane Dembele’s contract renewal at Barcelona

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club and seems a tad frustrated with the France international.

Dembele is out of contract in 2024 and Barcelona would like him to sign a contract renewal this summer.

However, a deal has yet to be agreed and Barcelona face the prospect of Dembele heading into the final year of his contract without a renewal in place.

Yuste didn’t seem too suprised by the delay but is hopeful a deal can be agreed.

“It seems like a never ending story. The same thing has happened to us every year,” he said. “Xavi likes Dembélé very much and it is a process that is slower than others. I hope we end up in a good understanding on both sides.” Source | Sport

Dembele has made it clear he’s happy at Barcelona and wants to continue, but it seems we may have to wait until a new contract is confirmed.