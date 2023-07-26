Oriol Romeu reveals what Xavi wants from him at Barcelona

Oriol Romeu has discussed his return to Barcelona and what Xavi wants from him at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder is back for a second stint after leaving Girona and has been told exactly what sort of role he will play at Barcelona.

“He needed a more positional midfield figure. He had slightly more mobile centre-halves, who could drive more metres, but the figure in front of the defense was still lacking,” he said. “This was his wish, that I could play this role. It’s a type of work that I’m good at. And I think I can contribute a lot, both in attack and defence.”

Romeu also spoke about what else he feels he can bring to Xavi’s side next season.

“On the pitch, to give balance. Having that figure in front of the defense who can take on defensive duties,” he said. “And also the experience of having spent many years in the world of football and being able to manage the problems that occur throughout the season. I have a background that can help bring balance to the team. “I want to fight to get a lot of minutes and to help the team with whatever is needed. I see myself in an optimal moment, physically and mentally, to be able to have many minutes.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Barcelona fans could get to see Romeu back in action for the team later on Wednesday when Xavi’s side play their first pre-season game against Arsenal.