Two-a-day workout in LA - FC Barcelona

A long-awaited return to normalcy for FC Barcelona. With the viral gastroenteritis that had forced the cancellation of the preseason opener final no longer lingering, the Catalans took part in a pair of rigorous training sessions. Once again on the hallowed grounds of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the epicenter of Barça's stateside summer tour, Xavi Hernández's players continued fine tuning their their game on American soil.

Barcelona Vice President reveals savings of €200m in first team wage bill - Football España

The club has made a conscious effort to improve its finances under Joan Laporta’s presidency, and they have been making strides, especially on the wage bill front, as Vice President Rafa Yuste told Sport.

Barcelona pair to make debut appearances in Arsenal pre-season friendly - Football España

Barcelona will make their bow in the early hours of Thursday morning when they take on Arsenal in Los Angeles. The match will allow Xavi Hernandez to see how his squad performs ahead of the new season, which they will entering as defending champions. He is also expected to have an almost full squad to choose from, with only Alejandro Balde likely to be absent.

Barcelona officials unable to come to unanimous decision over profile for primary right-back target - Football España

A new right-back is top of the agenda. Barcelona currently only have Sergino Dest as a natural in the position, with Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo as other potential options. Despite the club being clear of its intention to sign a new right-back, the sporting department have been unable to come to a unanimous decision over who to target, as reported by MD.

Barcelona want to sell midfielder to Premier League side this summer - Football España

Barcelona have been working to sell a significant number of first team players this summer, so that they are able to have all of their new signings registered with LaLiga before the start of the upcoming season. One of the players they are looking to move on is Franck Kessie. The 26-year-old is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans following the arrival of Ilkay Gundogan, so he will look to be sold.

Barcelona to settle Pedri debt after agreeing deal with Las Palmas for sale of 22-year-old defender - Football España

Las Palmas are close to completing the signing of Mika Marmol. The 22-year-old had a very impressive year with FC Andorra last season, and he will now make the step up to the top tier of Spanish football. Interestingly, Las Palmas will sign Marmol from Barcelona, rather than Andorra. This is because the Blaugrana will pay €1m to re-sign him, as per MD, and then he will be immediately sent to the Canary side.