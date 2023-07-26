Barcelona unveil new white away kit for 2023-24 season

Barcelona have unveiled the team’s new white away kit for the 2023-24 season.

The color is obviously something of a controversial choice, given it’s association with Real Madrid, so Barca have made it clear it’s been inspired by a club legend.

The 2023/24 second kit in white, inspired by Johan Cruyff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2023

The kit also features blue shorts and blaugrana socks and is expected to be worn for the first time later today when Barcelona take on Arsenal in pre-season.

And here’s some blurb to make sense of it all from the club’s website.

“FC Barcelona introduces their second kit for the 2023/24 season, which has an innovative design that pays tribute to the man who developed Barça’s playing style, Johan Cruyff. Based on the second kit worn by the blaugranes during the 1970s, the jersey is predominantly white, and features red and blue stripes on the sleeve cuffs.

“Just like the first kit harks back to the spirit of the Barça Women’s team that played their first ever game at the Spotify Camp Nou in 1970, the pioneering figure of Cruyff has provided inspiration for this kit.”

Barcelona also go on to say how it’s not the first time the team has worn white, noting how players such as “Alcántara, Samitier, César and Kubala” were all seen in the color during their time at Barca.

What do you think of Barcelona’s new kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!