‘Xavi called me’ - Tijjani Reijnders reveals why turned down Barcelona

Xavi has proudly said on a number of occasions since taking charge of Barcelona that no has player has ever said no after he’s been in touch to make an approach.

Yet it seems he has been knocked back this summer. Tijjani Reijnders has revealed that he received a call from Xavi but had to turn it down.

“Xavi called me to discuss a possible move to Barcelona. It was impossibe for me - no way as I already decided to join AC Milan,” he has told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I had spoken with Moncada and Pioli… and at that point, I had already decided, even with my family. I had already decided that I would play for Milan.”

There were a few whispers in the rumor mill that Barca were after Reijnders after an impressive season with AZ in the Eredivisie. However, Barcelona and Xavi opted to go for Oriol Romeu instead.

Reijnders has since been snapped up by Serie A side AC Milan and also said he “didn’t think twice” after getting the call from the Rossoneri. He has signed a five-year contract for a fee of around 19 million euros.