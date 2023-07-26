Robert Lewandowski gives his verdict on Barcelona’s new captains

Robert Lewandowski has made it clear he did not expect to be named one of Barcelona’s four captains for the new season.

Sergi Roberto has replaced Sergio Busquets as the first skipper, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo have also been handed leadership roles.

Lewandowski was seen as a candidate for one of the four captaincy spots but says he wasn’t thinking about that as he’s only been at the club for one season.

“I didn’t expect to be captain, to be honest,” he said. “It’s not my goal to be, after one year here, the captain of Barcelona. It won’t keep me from being vocal and expressive with my team-mates. “I also know we have players who have spent a lot of years in Barcelona and I respect this. At my age, I don’t think I have the ego to get offended if I’m not in that group.”

The striker also made it clear that he’s willing to lead by example in any case and will always speak his mind, even if his opinion may not go down well in the dressing room.

“I enjoy the fact of being a sort of figure to look up to for youngsters, But it’s also difficult because with my experiences I’ve seen many things,” he added. “I can identify when things might be good but still can become better. And sometimes this means saying or doing things that not everyone appreciates. You need to find the right balance. Not being too pushy, or angry; being as positive as you can be for the team.” Source | The Athletic

Lewandowski certainly led by example last season, topping the goalscoring charts in La Liga in his debut campaign and helping fire Barca to the title.