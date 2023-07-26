Sergi Roberto speaks out after being named Barcelona captain

Sergi Roberto has opened up on how he’s feeling after being named Barcelona captain following Sergio Busquets’s departure.

The veteran has taken over the armband and been joined by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo as the team’s leadership group,

Roberto made it clear it’s a real highlight of his career at Barcelona.

“Being first captain is a responsibility, but also a pride. I’ve had spectacular captains, since I’ve been here I’ve always dreamed of this,” he said. “I’m very lucky to be at the club of my life. There were difficult moments and that shows the esteem I have for the club, otherwise I wouldn’t have lasted. Now I’m the captain of the team and that shows the the love and sacrifice I have for the club.”

The new skipper also spoke about his role and is well aware he is not guaranteed a starting spot in the team under Xavi.

“My role in the team is to help the coach and the team-mates,” he said. “I would like to play more, one wants to be on the pitch, but we all have to accept a secondary role. It is very important that we all go together.” Source | RAC1

We’ll have to wait and see how regularly Roberto plays in the new campaign, but it looks currently as though we may see Ter Stegen with the armband on a regular basis.