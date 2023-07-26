Pedri ready to have ‘a lot of fun’ alongside Gundogan in Barcelona’s midfield

Pedri has offered up his first impressions of new Barcelona team-mate Ilkay Gundogan and made it clear he can’t wait to play alongside the Germany international.

Gundogan has moved from Manchester City on a free transfer and will add to Xavi’s midfield options for the new 2023-24 campaign.

Pedri has only trained with Gundogan for a little while but has already been impressed by the 32-year-old.

“I’ve always said, all the great players should join Barca, which to me is the best club in the world,” he explained. “The first few training sessions I’ve had with Gundo, you can already tell what kind of quality he possesses. “I’ve seen games but seeing him up close has a bigger impact. The way he turns, how it’s rare to see him lose the ball. I’m going to have a lot of fun being at his side.” Source | ESPN

Barcelona have also added Oriol Romeu to their midfield options this summer, meaning competition for places will be fierce in the new campaign.