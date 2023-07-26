WATCH: Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre on target in Girona win

Pablo Torre seems to be making a good early impression at Girona following his decision to join the club on a season-long loan from Barcelona this summer.

The midfielder scored his first goal for his new club in a pre-season friendly win over Sheffield United.

And here is it:

VICTÒRIA DEL GIRONA!



⚽ Pablo Torre ha sentenciat amb el 2-0! pic.twitter.com/s2VpcP0Qhd — Esport3 (@esport3) July 26, 2023

The goal was part of a bright performance from Torre which should provide the youngster with a big confidence boost as he adapts to life at a new club.

Torre has already spoken about his decision to move and his confidence that he can show his best version for Michel’s side.

Girona are due to play more pre-season friendlies against Blackburn, Lazio and Napoli before they open up their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will be hoping Torre can make an impression at Girona and come back and compete for a spot in the starting XI next season.