WELCOME TO SoFi STADIUM!!! The spectacular home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California is the site of the opening match of Barcelona’s preparations for the 2023-24 season as they play a high-profile friendly against English giants Arsenal. Barça’s first preseason match against Juventus was canceled due to a viral stomach bug in the Blaugrana squad, but everyone is fully fit now and ready to go for what should be a very fun 90 minutes against Mikel Arteta’s side. Ilkay Gündogan is expected to make his Barça debut, and plenty of exciting youngsters will also have a chance to show their potential. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Preseason, Match 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10.30pm ET, 7.30pm PT (USA), 4.30am CET (Barcelona, Thursday), 3.30am BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria, Thursday), 8am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones, TV3 (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!